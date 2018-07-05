Teoria da internet conecta Anne Hathaway e Shakespeare

Teoria une Anne Hathaway e Shakespeare

Aqui está mais uma loucura da internet!

Uma arroba habilidosa do Twitter, PEACHYBLACKG0RL, descobriu que a muito boa atriz Anne Hathaway é casada com um homem chamado Adam Shulman, que se parece muito com William Shakespeare, que era casado com uma mulher chamada, ANNE HATHAWAY.

O queeee ?!!? Aqui está a prova:

anne hathaway is being talked about for her beauty but what about the fact that her husband looks very similar to william shakespeare and william shakespeare’s wife’s name was literally ANNE HATHAWAY…… pic.twitter.com/UR0x4bnL8N

— (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) 1 de julho de 2018

Fonte: Vírgula UOL