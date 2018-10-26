Laura Jane Grace estreia projeto solo em São Paulo com casa cheia

(Foto: Marta Ayora) Laura Jane Grace

Laura Jane Grace, vocalista da banda de punk rock Against Me!, estreou seu projeto solo nesta quinta, 25, em show em São Paulo. Os fãs lotaram a parte inferior e superior do Teatro Adoniran Barbosa, no Centro Cultural São Paulo (CCSP), para conferir o novo trabalho da cantora.

De nome Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, o trio mostrou em primeira mão músicas do ainda inédito debut Bought to Rot. Pelos aplausos e empolgação do público, as canções foram super aprovadas.

Antes de subir ao palco, Laura atendeu os fãs em uma tarde de autógrafos realizada no mesmo local. A cantora tirou fotos e autografou a autobiografia Tranny: Confissões da Anarquista Mais Infame e Vendida do Punk Rock (editada no Brasil pela Powerline), em que conta sua trajetória na música e sobre quando se assumiu transexual em 2012, aos 32 anos.

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers em SP

Créditos: Marta Ayora

