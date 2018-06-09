‘Impacto social pode ser muito significativo’, diz Tropical Burn

Amanda, foto de Sidney Erthal

Cercado de muita expectativa, o Tropical Burn, primeira regional do Burning Man no Brasil, está marcada para o período de 19 a 25 de junho de 2019.

É possível acessar os editais diretamente no site tropicalburn.org, onde se consegue mais informação. Não há venda de ingresso, apenas as pessoas que vão trabalhar de alguma maneira poderão ter acesso. Editais de arte estão abertos, então a hora é agora.

Voluntário do time de comunicação, Gustavo Santi explicou sobre os motivos que fazem com que o Tropical Burn não seja de maneira nenhuma um “festival” ou “festa”.

Leia a conversa exclusiva e veja as fotos incríveis de Sidney Erthal, brasileiro e voluntário do projeto.

Por que vocês fazem questão de reforçar que o Burning Man não é um festival e sim uma “experiência social” ou “cidade temporária”?

Gustavo Santi – É muito importante frisar que não estamos “trazendo” ou “produzindo” o Burning Man aqui. Só existe uma marca Burning Man e este regional no Brasil se chama Tropical Burn, da rede de regionais pelo mundo. Muitos pensam que o Burning Man é uma festa, o que não é verdade. Nem as fotos e vídeos que as pessoas postam de lá contam, de verdade, o que é esta experiência. O próprio Burning Man office nos orientou para jamais usarmos o nome festa ou festival, já que todos são co-criadores e participam ativamente trabalhando em algumas atividades, oferecendo algo no evento ao invés de apenas assistir. Palco, pista de dança, chuveiro, comida. Não vai ter nada disso te esperando lá. É preciso fazer – Não existem espectadores.

Como fazem para que as edições regionais não sejam idênticas à original e ainda assim mantenham o espírito original?

Gustavo – O Burning Man oferece suporte para que os contatos regionais possam compartilhar as suas experiências sobre como produzir uma edição de forma colaborativa, sempre com foco nos 10 princípios do Burning Man. No caso do Brasil, estamos aprendendo junto com outros regionais e por isso o número de tíquetes será totalmente limitado às pessoas que irão trabalhar de verdade.

O objetivo é oferecer um “quadro em branco” para que artistas e criativos brasileiros possam criar dentro deste espaço, seguindo os 10 princípios com as características da nossa cultura artística brasileira.

Que tipo de contribuição e inspiração o Brasil pode dar para o Burning Man mundial?

Gustavo – Não temos ideia. Somente os co-criadores que irão para o evento poderão responder a essa pergunta após a realização.

Quando sai o local? Vocês podem dar mais algum detalhe sobre a experiência no Brasil?

Gustavo – O local continuará em segredo por motivos de segurança e será divulgado apenas após a compra do ticket e validação de participação de cada pessoa em um projeto ou atividade como voluntário.

Existe muita pobreza no Nordeste, pensam em alguma ação para que a experiência não seja elitista?

Gustavo – Existe muita pobreza no Brasil inteiro. Mas sem dúvidas! O impacto social de um regional pode ser muito significativo. Já existe um time de sustentabilidade que engloba questões sociais e ambientais do local que irão além da semana que acontece o evento. Esperamos que mais pessoas da região possam se envolver para co-criar e sugerir iniciativas para o projeto.

Burning Man pelo fotógrafo brasileiro Sidney Erthal



