‘Galpão do Amor’: Bélgica cria bordel gigante em construção histórica

Projeto ganhou o título de ‘Galpão do Amor
Um galpão abandonado com arquitetura tombada na Bélgica deve se tornar bordel gigante para acomodar profissionais do sexo que estão sendo transferidas da área portuária de Ostend. O mega bordel ganhou o título de “Galpão do Amor” e será administrado por uma empresa que já possui 51 quartos no bordel Villa Tinto, na Antuérpia. As informações são do The Guardian.
O bairro Hazegras, conhecido como “red-light district” de Ostend passará por uma renovação, que envolve a realocação das prostitutas. O Galpão do Amor contará com bar, cervejaria e uma praça. Prostituição é legal na Bélgica desde 1995. Estima-se que cerca de 26 mil mulheres trabalham na indústria do sexo no país. Autoridades acreditam que 80% delas são vítimas de tráfico humano e exploração organizada por grupos criminosos. Os organizadores do galpão afirmaram que o projeto deve trazer mais segurança às profissionais.
Fonte: Vírgula UOL