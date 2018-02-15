Foto de parto pélvico na água viraliza nas redes sociais



Parto pélvico

Uma foto de um parto na água viralizou durante essa semana e tem deixado muita gente impressionada.

A imagem feita pela fotógrafa Kate Kennedy e, inicialmente, compartilhada pela página Birth Without mostra um parto pélvico, que acontece quando o bebê está na posição “sentado”, e feito em uma espécie de piscina cheia de água.

A mãe da criança se chama Skye e escolheu ter o bebê em casa. Ela descobriu na hora que seu bebê estava nascendo pelos pés.

No caso de Skye, tudo correu bem e o bebê nasceu saudável. Mas é bom lembrar que parto pélvico ainda é um questão difícil e cheia de contradições entre os especialistas.

Fonte: Vírgula UOL