Diretor de La La Land leva o prêmio Directors Guild of America Awards; veja vencedores

La La Land continua a ganhar prêmios por aí. Desta vez, foi a vez do Directors Guild of America Awards. Damien Chazelle, diretor do longa que recebeu 14 indicações ao Oscar 2017, foi premiado na categoria Melhor Diretor de Cinema.

“Esse foi um filme que realmente teve um esforço de todo o time. Eu quero agradecer aos meus companheiros indicados e todos os diretores que são a razão por eu estar aqui hoje, por me inspirarem desde sempre”, disse Chazelle.

O diretor de La La Land concorreu com Garth Davis (Lion), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea), and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival). Vale lembrar que todos esses nomes também concorrem ao Oscar.

Nove dos últimos 10 ganhadores do DGA Awards levaram para casa o Oscar pelo seu trabalho, sendo a única exceção Ben Affleck, por Argo.

Confira todos os vencedores da premiação:

Melhor Diretor de Filme

Damien Chazelle, La La Land



Melhor Diretor – Destaque em primeiro filme

Garth Davis, Lion

Melhor Diretor em Série Dramática

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards”

Melhor Diretor em Série de Comédia

Becky Martin, Veep, “Inauguration”

Melhor Diretor em filme para televisão ou minissérie

Steven Zaillian, The Night of, “The Beach”

Melhor Direção em programa de variedades, notícias, esportes ou talk-show

Regularly Scheduled Programming: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle”

Melhor Diretor em reality shows

J. Rupert Thompson, American Grit, “The Finale – Over the Falls”

Melhor Diretor em programa infantil

Tina Mabry, An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win

Melhor Diretor em Comerciais

Derek Cianfrance, Chase for Nike Golf, Doubts for Powerade, Expectations for Powerade, Manifesto for Squarespace

Melhor Diretor em Documentário

Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America

Prêmio Especial: Lifetime Achievement & Service Award Recipients

Ridley Scott (Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film), Jay D. Roth (DGA Presidents Award), Thomas Schlamme (Robert B. Aldrich Service Award), Marie Cantin (Frank Capra Achievement Award)

